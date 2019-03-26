Scott is named ‘Cadet of the Year’ at Louth Academy

Air Cadet Scott Hobster. Picture: Sean Spencer/Hull News & Pictures Ltd
Louth Academy student Scott Hobster has been named Cadet Of The Year, just 14 months after joining Louth Squadron Air Training Corps.

Scott (13), won the award for his 100% attendance and positive effort with the Squadron.

He said: “I love being a cadet and being part of a team, and joining the RAF has been my ambition since I was little.”

Louth Academy Technology Leader Adrian McCarten said: “Scott is very dedicated and really enjoys being a member of the Louth Squadron.

“He is a team player who I am sure thoroughly deserves his award.”