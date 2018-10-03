Second man arrested after fire at Beech Grove Hall

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that a second man has been arrested following an alleged arson attack at Beech Grove Hall in Manby.

Yesterday, police confirmed that an 18-year-old man from the Grimsby area had been arrested on suspicion of arson.

This morning (Wednesday), police added that a second man, aged 20 and also from the Grimsby area, had also been arrested on suspicion of arson.

The two men have been bailed pending further enquiries.

