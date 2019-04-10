'Serious collision' on A153 near Cadwell Park

Police officers are in attendance near Cadwell Park, between Louth and Horncastle, this evening (Wednesday) following reports of a serious collision.

Police say that two vehicles were involved, and one person has suffered ‘serious’ injuries.

Diversions are in place at the A153 Scamblesby and A157 junction with Bluestone Heath Road. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

If you witnessed the incident, call police on 101 and quote incident number 268 of April 10.

More on this story as we have it.