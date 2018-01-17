Serious collision on the A46 at Nettleham

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a collision near the Brown Cow pub on the A46 at Nettleham.

Two vehicles are involved in a collision which happened at 3.25pm this afternoon (Wednesday).

The A46 has been closed at the roundabout with the Lincoln Bypass, and traffic is expected to be heavy.

Lincolnshire Police are advising road users to avoid the area where possible.

The police have said they will release further details as they have them.

If you witnessed the collision, call 101 and quote incident number 259 of January 17.