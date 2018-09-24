Seven fire crews attend arson attack in Manby

Seven fire crews attended the scene of a derelict building on fire at the weekend, following an arson attack in Manby,

Fire crews from Louth, North Somercotes, Alford, Mablethorpe, Binbrook, and Command Support unit from Market Rasen attended the scene at Beech Grove Hall at around 6.30pm on Saturday (September 22). The crews used two hose reel jets and one main jet for damping down.

Some members of the crew returned to Manby the following morning to assess the damage from the fire, which was deemed to be caused deliberately.

Louth Fire Station tweeted: “Arson attacks not only cost money, but can also present a high risk of injury or death to those involved either as the perpetrator or the victim

PCSO Louise Borman added: “Seven fire crews were deployed to Manby as someone thought it’d be fun to start a fire, potentially keeping them from a genuine emergency.”

The building was previously targeted by arsonists back in July.

If you saw anything, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 or call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.