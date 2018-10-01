‘Severe damage’ after Louth house fire

Three fire crews attended the scene of a house fire in Jubilee Crescent, Louth, yesterday evening (Sunday).

Bardney Fire Crew (who were on standby at Louth Fire Station) attended the scene, alongside crews from Skegness and Humberside, shortly before 9pm.

The fire caused severe damage to a second floor bedroom and its contents, and smoke damage was caused to the remainder of property.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze using two hose reels, four breathing apparatus, a thermal imaging camera, and a covering jet.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue have not reported any injuries following this incident.