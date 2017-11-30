Severe snow and ice warning for Lincolnshire extended by Met Office

A severe weather warning for ice and snow for Lincolnshire and the surrounding area has been extended by the Met Office.

The yellow weather warning for cold weather is now in place until 10am tomorrow, Friday December 1 and is more widespread across the region than originally forecast.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Occasional heavy wintry showers are expected, mainly during Thursday afternoon and evening.

“2-5cm of snow may accumulate on ground above 100 . Meanwhile a centimetre or two is possible to low levels, with any low level accumulations across England being temporary.

“Journey times may be longer by road, bus and rail. Icy stretches are also expected to form on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths or where showers cause wash off on treated roads, particularly during Thursday evening and Friday morning.”