Share your vision for Louth’s town centre

Residents, businesses and visitors are being invited to share their views and help develop a vision for Louth town centre.

East Lindsey District Council has made a commitment to develop, protect and promote the area’s inland market towns, including Louth, and the short survey has been produced to gather thoughts from members of the public on how they use the town centre and what they think of Louth as a place to visit.

The ultimate aim of the survey is to gain an understanding of how the district council can better work alongside local communities to promote the heritage of Louth, and use it as a way of encouraging more people to visit the town centre.

The work will also help ELDC to decide how future funding bids could be used to improve the town.

It is anticipated that similar work will then be undertaken for the rest of the district’s market towns.

Councillor Adam Grist, portfolio holder for rural economy and market towns, said: “We’ve been clear in our commitment to further developing our market towns and looking at how we can maximise the promotion we do about what makes them special.

“This survey is the first step to understanding what we can do around promoting the heritage of Louth.

“I’d encourage all local residents, businesses and those who regularly visit Louth to take part.”

The survey can be accessed on East Lindsey District Council’s website, or by typing in: www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/article/11023/Consultations-Customer-Feedback-in-2019-20.