Shed pounds with Black Friday fitness deals from Magna Vitae

Residents in East Lindsey can shed pounds from their waistlines but put them back into their pockets on Black Friday

Leisure centres in Louth, Horncastle, Skegness and Mablethorpe have cut the cost of joining up – but only if you buy on the super sales day.

Everyone is thinking about Christmas, but we will soon be saying hello to 2019 and we want to encourage people to look at making it a healthy year Magna Vitae Chief Executive Mark Humphreys

The four town venues, which are run by the Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture are offering some great deals during the day, which will see millions up and down the country swooping on some of the best pre-Christmas offers.

The team at Magna Vitae is using Black Friday to encourage people to get up and active with the offers at Meridian Leisure Centre, Louth; Horncastle Pool and Fitness Suite; Skegness Pool and Fitness Suite and Mablethorpe’s Station Sports Centre.

“Everyone is thinking about Christmas, but we will soon be saying hello to 2019 and we want to encourage people to look at making it a healthy year – we are here to help the residents of East Lindsey to look great, feel great and live a great life,” said Magna Vitae Chief Executive Mark Humphreys.

For one day only the cost of platinum, gold and silver annual memberships for new and existing members are being reduced – but only if people visit the centre of their choice on November 23.

And, for the first family through the doors of each centre on Black Friday there will be a very special surprise - a family membership consists of two adults and two children or three children and one adult and to qualify for the ‘surprise’ all members must be joining for the first time. This special deal is only being revealed on Magna Vitae’sFacebook page or the pages of the individual centres the evening before – Thursday, November 22.

“Don’t miss it, it’s a pre-Christmas Black Friday cracker,” added Mark.