Shop front grant scheme set to launch across East Lindsey

East Lindsey District Council has revealed all about a new shop front grant scheme which will launch next month.

ELDC agreed £120,000 of funding to the scheme in its 2018/19 budget and it has now approved of the criteria for applications.

Under the new scheme, applicants will be able to bid for between £3,000 and £10,000, with ELDC paying up to 60% of total costs for the reinstatement of historic architectural details and historic features.

It is hoped that the larger maximum grant amount will lead to more significant investment in premises and, therefore, a greater impact on the look of the high street.

To be eligible to apply, applicants must be based in one of the following eight town centres: Alford, Coningsby, Horncastle, Louth, Mablethorpe, Skegness, Spilsby or Sutton on Sea.

Applications are restricted to independent premises only.

Priority will also be given to installation of traditional shop fronts, in order to restore the character of a building.

The council has previously run two shop front grant schemes, the most recent of which awarded over £45,000 to 24 successful applicants across the District.

Portfolio Holder for Coastal Economy, Coun Steve Kirk, said: “I’m delighted to see the Council approve the new criteria for the Shop Front Grant Scheme.

“Our most recent scheme was hugely positive for the district and allowed some of our businesses to improve and future proof their shop frontage.”

Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and the Rural Economy, Councillor Adam Grist, added: “This a massively positive step that will allow us to help directly improve the High Street in a number of our towns and hopefully make the town more appealing for shoppers and visitors.

“We are acutely aware that independent retailers are facing challenges times but by working with businesses and making this investment we hope it’ll encourage more people to shop locally and support our business community.”

• In July, ELDC will consider the introduction of a Manufacturing Growth Incentive Scheme for manufacturing businesses looking to grow in the district.

The scheme would offer the businesses a discretionary refund on the business rates payable on the additional floor space they’re looking to create.

If approved, applications will be judged on various factors including the size of new premises, employment opportunities and overall economic impact.