Sibling success for Grace and Dylan at Crufts

Two siblings from Grimoldby have impressed at Crufts once again this year - and the pair are becoming accomplished competition veterans despite only being 13 and 16 years old!

Louth Academy pupil Grace Smith (13) won one category and came a close second in another category at the prestigious dog show this month.

Dylan and Chase

Grace won the YKC heelwork to music (12-17 years) class with seven year old Labrador, Floyd.

She also came second in the YKC basic obedience (12-17 years) class with five year old Border Collie, Storm, despite being up against more than a dozen other competitors.

The youngster said: “I am very happy with both my first and second places at Crufts this year.

“I am particularly amazed with Storm, as it was his first time at Crufts, and he still managed to pull a second place out of the bag.”

Meanwhile, Grace’s big brother Dylan (16), who attends Franklin College, took part with his beloved Border Collie, Chase, for the eighth year in a row.

This was Chase’s final Crufts performance ahead of his well-earned retirement at the grand old age of 10.

And to top it all off, Dylan and Chase won the advanced heelwork to music (12-17 years) class. Dylan said: “I am so proud of my performance this year, and coming back with a win is the best feeling, especially being that this year was Chase’s last performance.”

Delighted mum, Karen, said: “I’m so proud of their achievements at Crufts this year. It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to train and qualify to just get to Crufts.

“Grace has worked especially hard, as competing in two different activities with two separate dogs is an amazing accomplishment.

“Although we are sad that it was Chase’s last year at Crufts, he can now hand the reins over to Flame, Dylan’s young Collie who he has trained and who will be competing this year.

“Grace and Dylan both train with Louth and District Dog Club, and special thanks must go to all the trainers who have helped them along their journey, especially their grandma, Carol Mortimer.”

Congratulations to Grace and Dylan!