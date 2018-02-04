Silver celebration as estate agents open new office

Silver celebrations are underway this year for Choice Properties, who opened a brand new office in Sutton on Sea in January.

The estate agency, founded by the Bee brothers, Craig and Christopher, together with sister Rachael, all began 25 years ago in Mablethorpe. Ten years ago, the firm then expanded into the historic market town of Alford.

The team is now delighted to announce their brand new office in Sutton on Sea, which opened on January 2.

Choice Properties are marking the occasion with an exciting refreshed look and refurbished offices, which they are inviting the public to visit.

The company continually updates their ideas, approach and technology to provide their clients with the most up to date methods of selling their home - always being there to guide them professionally through, what can potentially be one of the most important times in their lives.

Craig, Christopher and Rachael together with Stephanie, Fay, Atlanta, Melissa and Tanya look forward to continuing to provide the best possible, bespoke service to all their new and existing clients.

Follow the team on Facebook for details of their silver celebrations, which will be continuing throughout 2018.