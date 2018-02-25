Sing harmony session in Louth

Want to learn to sing acapella style? Well now is your chance as the Zero Degrees Show Chorus is hosting a workshop in Louth next month.

The one-day singing in harmony workshop is taking place at Louth Methodist Church on Saturday, March 3 from 10am-4pm.

It is open to all ladies (from 14 years and upwards) who love to sing.

Those wishing to join us just need to be able to hold a tune, be willing to throw some simple shapes, and they’ll teach you the rest.

Experienced singers are also welcome.

Director Christopher Mackintosh-Smith a professional musician/architect, along with his wife Jane and daughter Becky are the founding members of the group, clocking up decades of experience with barbershop singing between them.

The deadline to register your interest is this Saturday, February 24. The workshop cost is just £10 for music and teaching track. For further details, please email: zerodegreeschorus@gmail.com.