Singer Peter Andre is coming to Lincoln

Join the New Theatre Royal Lincoln for an Evening with Peter Andre from 7.30pm on Friday, May 18. Audiences will get to ask him questions and hear him speak freely.

Natalie Hayes Cowley, Artistic Director at the Theatre said: “We are delighted to welcome such a big star to the theatre.

“We strive to have a variety of shows throughout a season, and An Evening with Peter Andre will be a highlight.”

Peter will be interviewed unscripted and will discuss current unseen photos.

For tickets, visit: www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk or call 01522 519999.