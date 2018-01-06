Singer Peter Andre meets Louth trio at slimming awards

A trio of Slimming World consultants from Louth were congratulated on helping people in the area achieve their weight loss goals by singer Peter Andre.

The Louth consultants were delighted to get a chance to cuddle up to Mr Andre when he presented the annual Slimming World Awards.

The ‘Mysterious Girl’ singer co-presented the event with the organisation’s founder and chair, Margaret Miles-Bramwell (OBE).

Mr Andre said he was thrilled to meet the Slimming World consultants at the event, which was held at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

He said: “It was an honour to be invited to present the Slimming World Awards.

“I met so many incredible people who had lost amazing amounts of weight and transformed themselves – inside and out.”

Louth Slimming World consultant, Angela Tellefsen, said: “We couldn’t be prouder of our members. Throughout 2017 they have lost fantastic amounts of weight, with many of them hitting their target weights, improving their health and boosting their confidence.

“Every week we feel extremely lucky to play even a small part in people’s achievements and we felt very honoured to represent our Slimming World groups at the Slimming World Awards.”

Consultant, Jo Burnett said: “Lots of people will be making resolutions to lose weight and improve their health this New Year.

“I truly believe joining a Slimming World group is the best way for people to lose weight, learn new habits and improve their lifestyle.”