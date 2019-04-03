Sir Tony Robinson visits Louth for new TV series

St James’ Church in Louth welcomed a special guest at the weekend, as Blackadder and Time Team star Sir Tony Robinson visited to film in the town for a new TV series.

Sir Tony, 72, reportedly visited the historic church as part of filming for an upcoming Channel Five television series called ‘Tony Robinson’s History of Britain’.

St James' Church bell-ringer Alastair Meiklejon with Sir Tony Robinson.

He was specifically visiting St James’ Church as part of his coverage of the Lincolnshire Rising, the popular uprising which began at the church in October 1536.

Alastair Meiklejon, a bell-ringer at St James’ Church, said Sir Tony was a ‘lovely chap’ who seemed genuinely interested in the town.

Alastair told the Leader: “We were aware that Sir Tony was in the area filming and he approached us about filming in the tower.

“The 130 steps didn’t faze him at all, and it was lovely to hear his legendary voice whilst we filmed ringing for his new series ‘Tony Robinson’s History of Britain’.

“He was very interested in the history surrounding St James and Louth in general, and had enjoyed a lovely day in the town.”

Sir Tony shared pictures of his visit to St James’ Church on his Twitter feed following the visit on Saturday.