Sixth former wins Louth ‘Young Musician’ crown

Tollbar MAT Sixth Form College student Jake Lent has been crowned Louth Male Voice Choir’s Young Musician of the Year.

The Music student has also capped a successful year with an unconditional offer to study at the Royal Welsh College of Music.

Flautist Jake has represented Tollbar Sixth Form College at Academy events and his talents have long been appreciated by teachers.

Jake said: “Going into the Louth competition was nerve wracking as I knew that I would be up against many other very talented musicians, some of who I had competed against the previous year.

“The level of musicianship displayed from everybody was outstanding! I chose two of my favourite pieces to perform so I knew my passion would show through in my performance as well as my musical ability.

“It is probably the biggest challenge that any aspiring musician must learn how to deal with.

“However, with my family’s and music teachers’ support I was able to give a performance that the judges loved.

“Deciding on my audition pieces was another tough task and I wasn’t sure if I would even get through to the competition.

“The evening itself was very pleasant and, as fellow competitors of all ages took to the stage, we were all blown away by their talents.”

James Longden, Curriculum Leader for Music and Performing Arts, said: “When Jake joined Tollbar Sixth Form College last year, we immediately knew he was a very special musician.

“His talent is not only limited to performance, but he is also a very fine composer with an interest in analysis.

“To further develop his experience, Jake also teaches flute to a lower school Tollbar Academy student, who is progressing fast and, with Jake’s guidance, is going to be another student to watch out for in the future.

“We are all very proud of Jake and wish him well for the rest of his studies at Tollbar.”