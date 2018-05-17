Skegness is ‘so clean’: Blue Flag status retained for central beach

East Lindsey has retained its Blue Flag status for central beaches in Skegness, Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea.

A privately owned beach at Ingoldmells has also been awarded Blue Flag status.

The award looks at the water quality, facilities, beach safety, environmental education and management of the beaches.

Portfolio Holder for the Coastal Economy, Coun Steve Kirk, said: “We are delighted to have retained the Blue Flags at all our beaches. The status gives local people and visitors the confidence to know that our beaches are well maintained.

“Achieving the Blue Flag status isn’t easy and a lot of work goes into keeping our beaches in the best possible condition. Clean beaches are vital to our summer-time economy, they draw huge numbers of visitors every year, supporting our local businesses and helping to maintain and create jobs for local people. It’s fantastic to see that Ingoldmells has also achieved Blue Flag status, meaning that almost all the beaches in our District have been given the Award.”

The Blue Flag Award is managed in England by Keep Britain Tidy and internationally by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE).