Don’t miss the annual sleigh race from Sixhills to the Heneage Arms at Hainton this Sunday, December 17.

The race heads off at 11am and will end at the Heneage Arms community pub, which will be open for food and drink

Proceeds from the race will go to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

For more information call Wayne Radley on 07909 726585 or email wayneradley69@gmail.com .