Slow traffic after ‘rolled over truck’ near Burwell

The A16 between Burwell and Kenwick roundabout is partially blocked this morning (Tuesday) following a road traffic collision.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 5am after a heavy goods vehicle overturned.

A fire crew from Louth released one casualty - who had been trapped inside the vehicle - using a Hilti saw and small tools.

The latest reports from the scene say the road is still partially blocked and traffic is moving slowly in the area while recovery takes place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.