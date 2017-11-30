Snow has hit Louth - but be careful on the roads

With one day left until we hit December, the festive excitement of Christmas has begun early as heavy snowfall has hit Louth today (Thursday, November 30).

As nice as it is to see some snow, the first the area has had during the last few years - be careful when you’re out on the roads and drive to the conditions.

The East Midlands Operational Support Service Roads & Armed Policing Team has shown just how much the snow is settling via social media and are reminding drivers to take extra care.

In their post, they said: “Plenty of is snow coming down now in the East of the county.

“Please drive to the conditions and put your headlights on.”

But just 14-miles away in Horncastle, there is not a flake of snow as this story went online. So will they receive some this afternoon? We’ll have to wait and see.

Do you have any nice snow photographs from your area today?

