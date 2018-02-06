Snow warning issued for parts of Lincolnshire

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across parts of Lincolnshire this evening.

The Met Office weather warning covers much of south and west Lincolnshire as well as surrounding counties, but east Lincolnshire and the coast may well miss the worst of it.

The Met Office snow map for Lincolnshire today

The Met office weather warning for the region is issued for between 3pm today, Tuesday, and 10am tomorrow.

It reads: "Sleet and snow showers will continue to affect parts of eastern and southeastern England later on Tuesday, lasting well into the night in places. Some mostly small accumulations of snow are likely. This is an update to focus the warning area further south. Expect some delays to travel, while untreated surfaces become icy, leading to an increased risk of accidents or injuries."