St Peter’s Church in Gayton le Wold is hosting a Flower Festival Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, February 17 and 18.

This is your chance to go along and enjoy the snowdrops in and around the church.

The church will be open from 11am to 3pm Saturday and from 10.30am-3pm on Sunday.

Plus there is a short service of evening praise as well as refreshments available during the opening hours. All proceeds to church funds.