Somercotes pupils board careers bus

Somercotes Academy students made sure they were at the right stop to catch the LiNCHigher Careers Bus.

The LiNCHigher team called in at the academy as they embarked on a tour of the county, making stops at schools and community locations, to share their knowledge of further and higher education opportunities with young people.

The team are expecting to meet at least 1,000 students across the region, offering activities, workshops and the opportunity to ask questions about future options.

Representative for LiNCHigher, Helen Lee said: “The LiNCHigher bus will give these young people an opportunity to participate in social media and cyber safety workshops.

“It also gives them the chance to produce a podcast and explore their dreams and aspirations to help them make decisions about future courses and jobs.”