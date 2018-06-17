South Elkington WI supports walking festival finale

The village of South Elkington hosted the finale of the popular Wolds Walking Festival, which ended on June 3.

A number of ladies from South Elkington WI provided refreshments to over 200 walkers throughout the final day.

They served hot and cold drinks and delicious cakes were made by their members and fellow villagers.

Donations towards refreshments were also made by Morrisons, The Co-op and Wilkinsons, which all helped to raise £348 for All Saints Church in the village.

Pictured are WI members: Sue Hamilton, Moyra Hounsell, Norma Belletty, Ann Grant, Penny Dawson,WI president Val Gothard, and Judi Kitching.