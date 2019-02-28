South Somercotes man faces trial over child abuse allegations

A Louth area man has appeared in court charged with an 11-year-long campaign of sexual abuse towards two primary schoolchildren.

Gilbert Malcolm Lissenden, 60, of Town Street, South Somercotes, is said to have repeatedly abused the pair between October 1990 and April 2001. He faces two charges - one in relation to a girl, and one in relation to a boy.

Prosecutors claim he regularly sexually abused the girl, who can’t be named for legal reasons, between October 1990 and October 1995 when she was between the ages of seven and 11.

He is said to have used ‘lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour’ towards the girl by repeatedly touching her inappropriately.

He is also said to have abused the boy, between the ages of four and 11, on a number of occasions between April 1993 and April 2001.

Court papers claim Lissenden also used ‘lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour’ towards the youngster.

Lissenden is said to have committed the alleged offences at a property in the seaside town of Saltcoats, Ayrshire, in Scotland.

Lissenden made no plea to the two charges against him when he appeared in the dock at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court - behind closed doors - earlier this month.

Procurator Fiscal Depute Frankie Morgan asked for special bail conditions to be imposed banning Lissenden from approaching or contacting his alleged victims, and from having any unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 16 unless accompanied by another adult.

Sheriff Hanlon released Lissenden on bail with the special conditions requested by the prosecutor, and continued the case for prosecutors to investigate further.

No future court dates have been set, but Lissenden is expected to go on trial before a jury later this year.