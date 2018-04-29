South Willingham couple Harold and Alice are a platinum duo after 70 years

A couple from South Willingham have said that their secret to 70 years happy marriage is down to them having lots of luck together.

Harold and Alice Bray, (both 96), celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Friday, (April 20).

The couple in their younger days.

The couple met whilst waiting to catch the bus home in Louth Town Centre.

Alice was going home after going to the cinema with her two sisters and Harold, who was on leave from the Army.

He saw Alice as the best looking out of the three sisters, and thought he would try his luck and asked Alice out.

Lucky for him, Alice accepted his proposal for a date and the couple soon started dating and were then married in South Willingham in 1948.

After the war, the pair set up home in South Willingham and have spent the rest of their lives on a farm and initially kept sheep and then moved to cows.

The pair have two children together, Margaret and Alan, and now have seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

The couple have both enjoyed avid hobbies, with Alice enjoying painting various pieces of art and Harold has always enjoyed anything and everything to do with horse racing.

He said: “I love anything to do with horse racing. It’s what keeps me alive.

“It’s very stimulating for the mind.”

When asked what their secret to such a long, happy marriage was, Harold said: “I think it’s down to luck.

“We have had a lot of luck in our life, which we have been very grateful for.”

Alice added: “Maybe it was our union of coming together as a couple in the first place which has made us so lucky throughtout our lives.”