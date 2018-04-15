Special spa treatments for cancer patients at ClubSpa@Kenwick in Louth

Beauty therapy staff at ClubSpa@Kenwick will soon be able to offer massage and facial treatments for people affected by cancer.

The team has taken part in a course delivered by the ‘Wellness for Cancer’ charity.

Following completion this month, the team will be able to offer treatments to guests who are receiving treatment for cancer, or in remission.

Wellness for Cancer is the global standard for spas and wellness centres, enabling them to provide personalised treatments – without such knowledge, treatments cannot take place as the short and long-term effects of medical cancer treatments can have a severe impact on the body and an individual’s well-being.

Executive Director and Founder of Wellness for Cancer, Julie Bach, said: “We want to recognise the education senior therapists have and build upon this knowledge with cancer specific

information that is adjusted

for each individual, because each individual is unique. “

ClubSpa General Manager Gemma Leafe, who organised the training, said: “Both myself and the team are concerned that we cannot offer a full range of services to guests, who are either undergoing treatment for cancer or are in remission. We really wanted to act on that.”