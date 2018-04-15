Spirit of the Marsh event coming back to Trusthorpe - Bigger and better than ever

The annual Spirit of the Marsh event is back in Trusthorpe next month and is hoping to be bigger and better than ever.

Taking place in Trusthorpe, (opposite Bray Avenue) from Friday, May 4 to Monday, May 7, the festival will showcase the wealth of talent, knowledge and energy emanating from the seemingly sleepy Marsh villages with support from an array of artists from all over the UK.

A wealth of entertainment is planned, including music from over 22 bands and vocalists, dancing, talks, workshops, and a return of Grimsby’s sensational Sambalada from last year.

For more information on day and evening tickets, as well as camping enquiries, please visit their website via: www.spiritofthemarsh.com.

Organisers are also keen to receive offers of help from volunteers and invite interested groups to get in contact with them.