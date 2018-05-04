Sponsored chest wax to raise cash for little Leonie

Local man Darren ‘Daz’ Melton will undergo a sponsored chest wax to raise money for Louth youngster, Leonie Hadley-Wilkinson.

The chest wax takes place at Oliver’s Wine Bar, Aswell Street, on Sunday evening (May 6) from 6pm onwards.

It will be carried out by local beautician Kirsty from Tranquil Touch.

The event will raise funds for little Leonie, the five-year-old Louth girl with cerebral palsy, who hopes to undergo an operation to give her a less painful life. A total of £35,000 will be needed for the operation, with over £3,200 being raised so far.

There will be a sponsor form at Oliver’s Wine Bar on the night, when you can go along and show your support while Darren’s chest is being waxed.

You can also make a donation on Leonie’s fundraising page: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/leonie-hadley-wilkinson