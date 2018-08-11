Sponsored slim at The Great Care Company in Louth

Two care co-ordinators at The Great Care Company are shedding pounds to raise cash for a good cause this summer.

Anne Baxter, 66, and Claire Ainge, 37, who have both worked for the Louth-based company since it was established in May, will be spending the next 13 weeks slimming down through diet and exercise to raise money for The Alzheimer’s Society.

Claire is hoping to lose two stone before the October 29 deadline, while Anne is simply hoping to lose as much weight as possible.

Anne said: “I need to slim because I’m unfit, and we sit down a lot at work.

“We thought we might as well raise money for a good cause, particularly as a lot of carers work with people living with Alzheimer’s.”

Claire added that she is ‘looking forward to the challenge’ and raising cash for charity.

To make a donation, please visit their JustGiving page via: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gcc-sponsored-slim.