St Barnabas Hospice bookshop in Louth has had to close due to flooding

Staff from St Barnabas Hospice who run the bookshop in Eastgate, Louth are ‘heartbroken’ after having to close down the due to flooding.

The flooding of the shop is said to have been caused from the flat above on the night of Wednesday, November 8, and has led to thousands of pounds worth of damage as the shop and its donations have been ruined.

Caroline Peach, Retail Manager for St Barnabas Hospice, said the flood has been a ‘huge blow’ for the charity, as money raised from their shops helps to fund their care and services across Lincolnshire.

She added: “It really is heart breaking to see the damage that has been caused.

“The stock which has been so generously donated has been completely destroyed, and estimate we have lost £6,000 worth of goods and equipment in this incident.”

However the staff want to get the shop up and running as soon as possible.

Speaking about the incident, Shop Manager, Sandy Trindall, said: “The cause of the leak was a burst water pipe from the flat above the shop and the general humidity has destroyed many of the books, even those not touched by water.

“We are determined to re-open as soon as we can and welcome back our community.”

The bookstore also stocked a range of DVDs games and CDs, many of which have also been destroyed in the flooding.

St Barnabas Hospice staff are currently working hard to dry out the shop and are making the necessary repairs.

The charity is urging local residents not to bring donations to their bookstore, but instead to drop them off at their other shop which is also located on Eastgate.

The bookstore will remain closed until further notice.