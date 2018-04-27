St George’s Day celebrations in Mablethorpe and Sutton

St George’s Day was celebrated in a big way on Monday, (April 23), with parades and proclamations being held in both Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea.

Roy Palmer, Town Crier for Mablethorpe, Sutton on Sea and Trusthorpe organised the event and said it continues to get bigger and better every year.

The St George's Day celebrations also continued in Sutton on Sea. Photo: Mablethorpe Photo Album.

Parades of people, including St George on his horse and the dragon, wound their way through both Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea and Mr Palmer read out a special St George’s Day proclamation.

Mr Palmer said: “The events of St George’s Day went very well. We had medieval music and The Linkage Community Trust always come along and support us.

“We organise the event each year because we love to do it.”