St James’s Church in Louth filled with light for baby loss awareness

St James’s Church in Louth was lit up by candle light on Monday evening, (October 15), to mark Baby Loss Awareness Day.

Louth couple Hayley and Steve Ormond sadly lost their baby boy William three weeks ago and called upon Janet Turville, Team Vicar of St James’s Church, for support.

Every year on October 15 is the ‘Wave of Light Baby Loss Awareness Day’, where loved ones can light a candle in memory of the babies they have lost.

Mrs Ormond said she wanted to light a candle in church, but found out the nearest place to go and do this was in Grimsby.

She explained: “I wanted to light a candle to remember William, as well as my other son Joshua, who I lost ten years ago, but I didn’t know of anywhere in Louth that was doing such an event.

“I called up the Rev’d Turville and she agreed to open up St James’s Church for an hour in the evening for us, and anyone else who wanted to light a candle as well.”

Rev’d Turville added: “I was very happy to help by opening the church so people could come in and light a candle for their baby.

“I now want to set up a proper planned out event for next year.”

Before people left the church, Rev’d Turville also said a prayer for all the babies in the world that have been lost over the years.