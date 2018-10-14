Star swimmer Lucia becomes youngest to make the grade at the Meridian

Five-year-old Lucia West is making waves at the Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth- becoming their youngest ever swimmer to move into the ‘Learn to Swim’ Stage 7 class.

The Swim England programmes, taken by swimming teachers at the leisure centre, take learners through from Stages 1-7, with awards on completion.

The centre also offers the more advanced classes, from Stages 8 to 10.

To complete the highest level a swimmer has to prove their competency in 11 areas, which include surface diving, swimming 10m in clothes, and front crawl and breaststroke.

Mum Lyndsay West said: “Lucia has been swimming, just like her brother Finnan, since she was just a few days’ old. It is so important for their futures and their general health and wellbeing.

“She has just taken to it so well and is supported by some really good members of the team here.

“From the group sessions when she was a baby, to 1-2-1 sessions, and now back to group sessions, they have all been so good.”

Lucia added: “I really enjoy it, and I love the water.”

Magna Vitae’s Swimming Development Manager, Hollie Field, said: “It is great to see children like Lucia getting on so well and obviously we all take care here to ensure that youngsters enjoy their lessons and progress in a safe way, which is suitable for their abilities and age and takes note of their physical and emotional development.”