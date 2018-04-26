Star Wars Sith Saturday event at Louth Library

Louth Library are hosting a Sith Saturday Star Wars event on May 5 to help raise funds for local youngster Demi Knight.

Bring the force with you and dress as your favourite character for a morning of craftsand celebrations of everything Star Wars - and the fun begins from 10am.

The Imperial Outlanders are back by popular demand and will be dressed as Jawas and Tuskan Raiders.

Even R2D2 may be making a special appearance.

Go along and have a ‘selfie’ with them - if you think you are brave enough.

Karen Waring, Louth Library Manager, for GLL, said: “This is the fourth time we have held this event at Louth Library and it appears to be growing in popularity year by year.

“Last year we saw all ages coming together to celebrate this epic story when members of the Imperial Outlanders attended. This year they are back by popular demand.”

Ms Waring added that the endless imagination of the Star Wars world makes it perfect for encouraging children of all ages to get involved in reading.

The whole concept of Star Wars shows children that they can get involved in a galaxy light years away just by opening a book.

You can get your ticket for this free event at the library desk.

All donations for the crafts and photo opportunities will go towards the Demi Knight Appeal-https://uk.gofundme.com/demi-knight- cancer-treatment- fund.

For more information, please phone the customer service centre on: 01522 782010, or you can email: Louth.Library@gll.org.

Alternatively, simply pop into the library and speak to one of their friendly members of staff.