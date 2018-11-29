Stardust set to shine in Glentham garden centre event

Organisers of a charity Christmas Extravaganza are hoping the event will blossom and raise money to help young people with additional needs.

The Willows Garden Centre at Glentham is going all out to support Stardust, a musical theatre and performance group for 18 to 30-year-olds.

The Willows at Glentham

The garden centre, the centre’s restaurant and nine independent businesses based at the site will all be doing their bit.

Abigail Woolley, garden centre manager said: “We wanted to support a local group that really makes a difference, which is why we have chosen Stardust.

“We have a big raffle, which each business at the centre has contributed to, with some fantastic prizes on offer.

“It is really good when we can all work together and I am very grateful to them all for their donations.”

Christmas at The Willows

The event takes place this Saturday and will run from 9am to 5pm.

There will be 10 per centoff on all Christmas items on the day in the garden centre and 10 per cent off at Catkins, within the main building.

The other outlets will also be running offers.

Children can take part in a cracker hunt and there is a fun photo competition to enter, which will be running throughout December.

Abigail added: “We would love to be able to raise as much as possible for this really good cause.

“We hope as many people as possible will come along and enjoy all we have on offer.”