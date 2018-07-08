Still chance to enter ‘Lovely Louth 2018’ competition

Louth Town Council’s annual competition ‘Lovely Louth’ is back this summer, and there is still time to sign up.

The popular competition aims to beautify the town by encouraging floral and planting decorations of all kinds, for local residents and visitors alike to enjoy.

In this year’s competition there will be six classes, with entrants able to enter any one class. The categories are:

• Shops and Business Premises (Tubs, hanging baskets, window boxes, etc, viewable by the public at any time).

• Licensed Premises (Same criteria as above).

• Private House (Frontage displays of tubs, hanging baskets, window boxes, etc).

• Private House (Gardens visible from the road).

• Private House (Gardens visible from the road - open to senior citizens only).

• Private House (Perennial planting visible from the road to encourage sustainability).

Entry is free, and you must enter before 12 noon next Thursday, July 19. Judging will take place on Monday July 30.

To enter or find out more, visit www.louthtowncouncil.gov.uk or call 01507 355895.

Alternatively, visit The Sessions House in Eastgate for an entry form.