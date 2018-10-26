Still time to create a smile by supporting the Louth Rotary Shoebox Appeal

It’s that time of the year again where the Leader teams up with the Rotary Club of Louth to ask you, our readers, to fill a shoebox and help spread a little happiness across Eastern Europe.

The annual Rotary Shoebox Appeal helps to put a smile on the face of an individual who may have never received a gift in their life before.

In addition to Romania, shoebox gifts have been delivered to Belarus, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Albania, Croatia and Kosovo.

The boxes are delivered to orphanages, hospitals and also to street kids as well as to disadvantaged families and women’s refuges.

Plus some boxes are given to the elderly in hostels who have no supporting families.

To fill your boxes, there are four categories to choose from: toys, teenager, baby or household.

You can pick up a Rotary shoebox from our office at: Fairfield Enterprise Centre, Lincoln Way, Louth, LN11 0LS, anytime between 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday.

Please remember your £2 coin to cover transport costs.

The final date for boxes to be dropped off to our office is 5pm on Friday, November 16.

•For more info about the shoebox appeal, please visit: www.rotaryshoebox.org.