Still time to get tickets for the races at Market Rasen

Don’t forget that there’s plenty of time left to get your tickets for the Boxing Day races at Market Rasen on December 26.

There’s a packed programme of jump racing, including the annual Clugston Lincolnshire National.

Like the ultimate Aintree race – the Randox Health Grand National - stamina is crucial for the Lincolnshire National, which is run over a distance of three and a half miles.

Nadia Powell, general manager, Market Rasen Racecourse, said: “Visitors who buy their tickets before Boxing Day get the best prices.

“I would also recommend people to set off in plenty of time to get to the racecourse on Boxing Day.”

The gates of the racecourse will be open from 10.05am when the fun begins for a first race time of 12.05pm.

The final race of the day is at 3.25pm.

For tickets, visit: http://marketrasen.thejockeyclub.co.uk.