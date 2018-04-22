Still time to nominate your ‘Good Citizen’ in Lincolnshire

Across Lincolnshire, thousands of people are volunteering their time to contribute, change lives, and help communities - and with just under a month left, don’t miss your chance to nominate your choice for the Lincolnshire County Council ‘Good Citizen’ award!

Nominations close on May 11, so whether it’s through fundraising, looking after the local environment, organising events, or providing a much needed service for members of the community, it’s your chance to have a say.

Coun Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said: “The work of volunteers across the county is immensely important.

“They are neighbours, friends, parents and children going above and beyond to make a difference to their community, with their passion and dedication helping drive change, inspire others and leave a lasting impact because they love what they do.

“Now you have your chance to give them the recognition they deserve and say thank you for the hard work and commitment they have so freely given, by nominating them for a Lincolnshire County Council Good Citizen Award.”

This year, the county council is looking for nominations for the following categories – Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year (aged 18 or below), Community Group of the Year, and Couple/Pair of the Year.

Winners will enjoy a VIP day out at the Lincolnshire Show with a guest, as well as a framed certificate.

For more information, or to make a nomination online, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/goodcitizensaward.

You can also write to the county council by sending your contact details and those of the person you’re nominating, together with a description of the voluntary work they’ve done, to: Lincolnshire County Council, PDP 17 – Communications – Michaela Soltys, Freepost RSTY-UXJB – Comms, County Offices, Newland, Lincoln, LN1 1YL.

Alternatively, call 01522 554966 for further information.