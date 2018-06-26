Stone Roses tribute act draws in the crowds at Zero Degrees Festival

The King’s Head car park was packed for a full day of live music on Saturday (June 23) as part of Zero Degrees Festival.

‘Outside At The King’s Head’ took place in the afternoon, with headliners Loudhailer Electric Company being supported by Oddmansbox and Marita Matelia.

The Complete Stone Roses. (Photo: Nigel Nixon).

Later, in the evening, The Complete Stone Roses took to the stage and performed to an excited sell-out crowd.

The tribute band - which has been endorsed by Mani from the original band - was supported by The Reactions.

• Our thanks goes to Nigel Nixon for providing all photographs from the two events.

Loudhailer Electric Company (Photo: Nigel Nixon).

Marita Matelia (Photo: Nigel Nixon)