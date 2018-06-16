Strauss in the summer concert in Louth

Louth Choral Society is set to present a delightful programme of 19th century Austrian classics by the family Strauss at their next concert.

It will be held at St James’s Church in Louth on Sunday, July 1, from 7.30pm.

The concert will be featuring songs from operettas such as Tales from the Vienna Woods and Die Fledermaus as well as, well-known favourites including the Emperor Waltz and By the Beautiful Blue Danube.

Many of the tunes are well known by orchestral concert goers and, of course, ball-room dancers.

But this will be an opportunity to discover the accompanying songs so rarely performed today.

And it won’t only be waltzes that might tempt audiences to take to the floor, but polkas and the famous Radetzky March too.

Tickets for what promises to be a summer concert of surprises are available from Eve & Ranshaw in the town’s Cornmarket, or online from: www.ticketsource.co.uk/louthchoral. Tickets are just £10 each and under 18s are free. The choral society also do an offer where you can buy six tickets for the price of five.