Stray dogs have their day thanks to vets

Branches of a veterinary practice serving the Skegness area have been making sure stray dogs have their day over the festive period.

Fenwold Vets ran their usual Give a Stray a Christmas Dinner

campaign – this time for the 25th consecutive year.

Large quantities of dog and cat food were collected at Fenwold’s Skegness, Spilsby and Mablethorpe branches for distribution to local charities to feed strays during the busy Christmas and New Year period.

The staff at Fenwold and the recipient charities would like to

thank all those who, despite the bad weather, contributed to

this year’s campaign.