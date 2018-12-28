Strike! Bowlers enjoy Christmas ‘turkey’ for special school

Residents from Louth and eight local villages recently came together for a special bowling competition in Cleethorpes, which raised funds for the Eresby Special School in Spilsby.

The winning team was Grimoldby, lady of the match was Kelly Grace, and man of the match was Karl Lammin.

Following the match, to support local village businesses, their Christmas dinner was held at The Waggon & Horses in South Reston.

