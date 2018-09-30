String quartet is coming to Louth

Lincolnshire violinist Andy Long is busy preparing his New World String Quartet for their upcoming concert in Louth Methodist Hall this afternoon, (Sunday, September 30), at 3pm.

Andy, who is a seasoned concert soloist, gave a memorable recital in Louth last July .

He said: “I’m really looking forward to playing in Louth again. The audience is so warm and friendly and I’ve put together some of our very favourite pieces for a cracking afternoon of fun and music making.”

As usual, Andy will be introducing and chatting about the stories behind the pieces in his own inimitable way helping to bring to life the music we hear.

The programme includes Haydn’s ‘Lark’ quartet and the famous ‘American’ by Dvorak to bring the concert to a rousing finale.

Tickets are £12, (£10 concessions), at the door and refreshments will be available.