Police are appealing for information after a school pupil’s bicycle was stolen outside Morrisons.

The yellow Scott Aspect mountain bike, which has ‘fragile’ tape on the seat, went missing outside the Eastgate supermarket shortly before 8.30am yesterday (Monday).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman has confirmed that enquiries are ‘ongoing’.

If you have any information, call police on 101 and quote incident number 56 of February 25.