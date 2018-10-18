Students from Louth Academy go local to celebrate British Food Fortnight

Students at Louth Academy have been studying the importance of buying and using Lincolnshire produce to help the environment, support the British economy and raise awareness of British heritage crops.

The students at the Lower Site have celebrated British Food Fortnight by making apple crumble with local apples provided by Upper Site Head of House, Adrian McCarten.

Pictured is Louth Academy Year 8 students, Lucy Pearson and Evie Wood making apple crumble with a little help from 10-year-old Academy visitor Henry Househam from Legbourne.