Somercotes Academy Year 11 students recently enjoyed their end of year prom.

It was held in the stunning sunshine at the Brackenborough Hotel in Louth.

Somercotes Academy prom night.

The students enjoyed a meal and dancing to mark the end of their time at the academy, which is a member of Tollbar Multi -Academy Trust.

All that’s left for the students to tackle is their GCSE examinations and then it’s on to their next stage of their school lives with A-levels or may also decide to head off to colleage.

Somercotes Academy prom night.