Success at Sutton on Sea and Trusthorpe Carnival event

The wind and rain came, but didn’t scupper the fun at this year’s Sutton on Sea and Trusthorpe Carnival event held on Sunday, (July 29).

Visitors to the area enjoyed a second day of entertainment follwing the Illuminations in Mablethorpe and headed to Sutton on Sea for carnival day.

The Seaside Sizzlers. Photo: Mablethorpe Photo Album.

This year’s carnival theme was ‘Heroes and Villains’ and Adrian Benjamin from the carnival committee said the day may have been very wet and windy, but was a brilliant day all the same.

He added: “On behalf of the carnival committee, I would like to say a big thank you to all who took part in this year’s event and who donated through the bucket collection.

“I now think we will have enough money to guarantee next year’s carnival week, as well as welcoming a few new committee members on board as well.”

•What did you think to this year’s event? Email your views to: chloe.west@jpress.co.uk.

Sutton on Sea WI with members from Lincolnshire Police. Photos: Mablethorpe Photo Album.

Som event went all out in fancy dress for the big carnival parade. Photo: Mablethorpe Photo Album.

The Carnival Queen with the Prince and Princess. Photo: Mablethorpe Photo Album.